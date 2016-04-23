Golovkin to get $2M for fighting Wade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin who is unbeaten in 34 fights will get 2 million dollars for fight against American Dominic Wade this weekend, Sports.kz reports.

His opponent Wade who also remains undefeated will reportedly earn $500,000.

Gennady Golovkin will meet his IBF mandatory challenger at The Forum in Inglewood, California on April 23. Kazakhstan TV Channel is set to air the showdown live starting at 7:00 a.m. Astana time on April 24.