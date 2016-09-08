EN
    17:46, 08 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin to get $4mln for his fight vs. Brook

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's unbeaten middleweight fighter Gennady Golovkin will be paid £3mln or over $4mln for his fight vs. Kell Brook, Sports.kz informs citing Daily Star.

    Earlier, it was announced that Brook will receive the same amount, which turned out to be record-breaking one for both sportsmen.

    World's WBA (Super), IBO, WBC and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (35-0, 32KO) will defend his titles in a bout vs. IBF middleweight champion Kell Brook (36-0, 25KO)  at London's O2 arena on September 10. The fight will be broadcast live on Kazakhstan and KazSport TV channels.

