Golovkin to have 3rd fight in late 2016 - Loeffler

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, promoter of WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, revealed that the team is planning the third fight in late 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"If everything goes well with Brook in September, we would then look for a November, December date. Gennady is the most active world champion in the sport of boxing. He's the only champion with 22 knockouts in a row. It's my job to look ahead," Loeffler said.



Recall that the Kazakhstani boxer KOed IBF mandatory challenger Dominic Wade on April 24, 2016. His second fight in 2016 this time against Brit Kell Brook is scheduled to take place on September 10.

