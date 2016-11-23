09:51, 23 November 2016 | GMT +6
Golovkin to hold first 2017 fight in New York
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British promoter Eddie Hearn revealed where undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will hold his first fight in 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
".@EddieHearn: @KatieTaylor will box on the @GGGBoxing undercard at Madison Square Garden early next year," Matchroom Boxing retweeted Hearn.
Golovkin is expected to clash with WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs.