    09:51, 23 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin to hold first 2017 fight in New York

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British promoter Eddie Hearn revealed where undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will hold his first fight in 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    ".@EddieHearn: @KatieTaylor will box on the @GGGBoxing undercard at Madison Square Garden early next year," Matchroom Boxing retweeted Hearn.

    Golovkin is expected to clash with WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs.

