Golovkin to hold first 2017 fight in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British promoter Eddie Hearn revealed where undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will hold his first fight in 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

".@EddieHearn: @KatieTaylor will box on the @GGGBoxing undercard at Madison Square Garden early next year," Matchroom Boxing retweeted Hearn.



Golovkin is expected to clash with WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs.