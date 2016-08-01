EN
    08:36, 01 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin to hold press conference in London

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO, IBF and WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has arrived in London for the press conference with his future opponent Kell Brook.

    Ahead of the press conference, Kell Brook tweeted that he is looking forward to coming face to face again with Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Earlier it was reported that Golovkin and Brook will step into the ring at The O2 in London on September 10. It should be noted that all tickets for the upcoming fight sold out in a matter of minutes.

