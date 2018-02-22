Golovkin to receive P4P championship belt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ring boxing magazine will make a special P4P championship belt for Kazakh middleweight Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin, Sports.kz reports.

The Kazakh boxer ranks first among the world's best boxers according to The Ring magazine Pound for Pound rankings (regardless of the weight division).

Golovkin has topped the rankings since September last year after a fight vs. Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez that ended in a draw. The boxers will face each other in a rematch on May 5 this year.

The promoter of the Kazakh boxer, Tom Loeffler, told ESNews that The Ring is going to present the belt to GGG at the press conference of Superfly 2 boxing event scheduled for February 24.