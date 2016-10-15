EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:58, 15 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin to return to Big Bear next weekend

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBA/WBC/IBF/IBO middleweight champion, Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin is planning to start his training next weekend, Sports.kz reported citing UCN Live journalist Steve Kim.

    “Abel Sanchez said that he expected GGG’s return to Big Bear by the next weekend,” he wrote.

    Recall that Golovkin’s next bout is scheduled for December 2016.   WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs will likely be his opponent. 

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!