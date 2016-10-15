Golovkin to return to Big Bear next weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBA/WBC/IBF/IBO middleweight champion, Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin is planning to start his training next weekend, Sports.kz reported citing UCN Live journalist Steve Kim.

“Abel Sanchez said that he expected GGG’s return to Big Bear by the next weekend,” he wrote.

Recall that Golovkin’s next bout is scheduled for December 2016. WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs will likely be his opponent.