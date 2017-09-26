Golovkin tops another P4P ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM FightNights.com has published an updated version of its best pound-for-pound boxers' ranking, Sports.kz reports.

Gennady Golovkin is followed by Terence Crawford and Vasil Lomachenko. And the complete ranking is as follows.

FightNights.com TOP-10 P4P boxers:

1. Gennady Golovkin

2. Terence Crawford

3. Vasil Lomachenko

4. Naoya Inoue

5. Saul Alvarez

6. Leo Santa Cruz

7. Mikey Garcia

8. Manny Pacquiao

9. Anthony Joshua

10. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai