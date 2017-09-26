EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:06, 26 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin tops another P4P ranking

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM FightNights.com has published an updated version of its best pound-for-pound boxers' ranking, Sports.kz reports.

    Gennady Golovkin is followed by Terence Crawford and Vasil Lomachenko. And the complete ranking is as follows.

    FightNights.com TOP-10 P4P boxers:

    1. Gennady Golovkin
    2. Terence Crawford
    3. Vasil Lomachenko
    4. Naoya Inoue
    5. Saul Alvarez
    6. Leo Santa Cruz
    7. Mikey Garcia
    8. Manny Pacquiao
    9. Anthony Joshua
    10. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!