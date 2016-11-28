EN
    08:57, 28 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin tops Decisión Dividida’s P4P ranking

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Decisión Dividida web portal published P4P Boxers ranking for November 2016, Sports.kz reported.    

    Gennady Golovkin (36-0) who is going to hold his next fight March 18 in New York tops the ranking. Daniel Jakobs will be his opponent.

     

    Nicaraguan sportsman Roman Gonzalez (46-0) stands the second and Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1) is the third. Those among the Top 10 boxers are Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1), American Andre Ward (31-0), Mexican Saul Alvarez (48-1-1), Philippian Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2), Ukrainian Wladimir  Klitschko (64-4) and Puerto Rican boxer Miguel Cotto (40-5).  

