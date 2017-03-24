Golovkin tops ESPN's P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ESPN.com has released the updated rankings of the best P4P boxers, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to ESPN, after the close victory over Daniel Jacobs, Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) of Kazakhstan is currently the best boxer in the world regardless of weight category.



Coming in second is American Andre Ward. Vasyl Lomachenko of Ukraine is ranked third. ESPN placed Russian light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev 4th in the updated rankings.



Former №1 of the rankings Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez slid to the 5th spot after the shocking defeat last week.



Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman and Guillermo Rigondeaux also made it to the top 10.