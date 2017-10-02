Golovkin tops Las Vegas Review Journal's P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Las Vegas Review Journal has published its pound-for-pound rankings regardless of weight category placing WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin at the top.

"Can we stop with the "GGG hasn't fought anyone" narrative? In his past two bouts Golovkin has defeated Daniel Jacobs, arguably the third-best fighter in the middleweight division and recorded a split draw against Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, a fight many believed should have gone to Golovkin. The three-belt middleweight champion has proven he's more than just a power-puncher. Golovkin went to his jab and controlled the page against Jacobs and Alvarez. Not many fighters cut the ring better than the boxer from Kazakhstan," Gilbert Manzano of Las Vegas Review Journal wrote.



As for Alvarez, he was ranked 3rd in the rankings.



Las Vegas Review Journal's top 10 P4P boxers is as follows:



1. Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs)



2. Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs)



3. Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs)



4. Vasyl Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs)



5. Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs)



6. Errol Spence (22-0, 19 KOs)



7. Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs)



8. Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs)



9. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (44-4-1, 40 KOs)



10. Anthony Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs)