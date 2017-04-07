Golovkin tops Los Angeles Times' P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unbeaten middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin still dominates the pound-for-pound rankings of Los Angeles Times, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Coming in 2nd is American Andre Ward. Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko claimed the 3rd spot.



American Terence Crawford and Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez round out the top 5 of the rankings placed 4th and 5th respectively.



"Whether he over-trained, showed the first signs of age at 34 or finally met his most complete foe yet, Golovkin retains his top spot after edging Jacobs, whose rally from an early knockdown nearly spoiled the pursuit of the Kazakh fighter's September date against Canelo Alvarez. Golovkin could pursue a June date while awaiting Alvarez or strike a deal after Canelo's May 6 bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for the anticipated September showdown," Los Angeles Times says of Golovkin.