EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:56, 12 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin tops P4P rankings by IBtimes.com

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Business Times online news publication released its P4P rankings, Sports.kz informs.

    A leader of their P4P rankings was named Kazakhstani champion Genaady Golovkin.

    "GGG deserves to be on the top because he is not just winning, he is winning easily. He has a streak of 22 victories by KO, and even top contender David Lemieux did not like such. Golovkin's defense will be tested soon in his next fight against Kell Brook," IBtimes.com said.

    Kell Brook was placed ninth in the rankings.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!