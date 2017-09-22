Golovkin tops WBN P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first time in his career Kazakh IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has topped the WorldBoxingNews.net list of the best pound-for-pound boxers, Sports.kz reports.

Changes in the ranking took place after the split draw in the GGG-Alvarez fight and news about Andre Ward's retirement were announced.

Following Gennady in the top 3 are Terence Crawford and Vasil Lomachenko. TOP-15 looks as follows:

1. Gennady Golovkin

2. Terence Crawford

3. Vasil Lomachenko

4. Saul Alvarez

5. Mikey Garcia

6. Guillermo Rigondeaux

7. Miguel Cotto

8. Naoya Inoue

9. Keith Thurman

10. Jorge Linares

11. Juan Francisco Estrada

12. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

13. Donnie Nietes

14. Leo Santa Cruz

15. Anthony Joshua

WBN's P4P rankings are based on world title wins, multi-weight titles, calibre of opponents, manner of victories, longevity, and activity in a calendar year.