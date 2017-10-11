Golovkin tops World Boxing News WBC champions ranking
Of the seventeen weight classes, the boxers were eventually separated through recent top-level achievement and longevity.
The first place is occupied by Kazakhstani WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs).
"Without a doubt the number one fighter on the planet, now that Ward has retired, Golovkin is gearing up for another helping of a super-fight with Canelo Alvarez in 2018," the publication says.
The WBC super-lightweight champion, American Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) is the second and another American, lightweight champion Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) is third.
WBN Rated: WBC champions (October 2017):
1. Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs)
2. Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs)
3. Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs)
4. Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs)
5. Srisaket Rungvisai (44-4-1, 40 KOs)
6. Wanheng Menayothin (48-0, 17 KOs)
7. Deontay Wilder (38-0, 37 KOs)
8. Miguel Berchelt (32-1, 28 KOs)
9. Adonis Stevenson (29-1, 14 KOs)
10. Gary Russell (28-1, 17 KOs).