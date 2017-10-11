Golovkin tops World Boxing News WBC champions ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World Boxing News have rated the current World Boxing Council champions in order of merit during their respective reigns.

Of the seventeen weight classes, the boxers were eventually separated through recent top-level achievement and longevity.

The first place is occupied by Kazakhstani WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs).

"Without a doubt the number one fighter on the planet, now that Ward has retired, Golovkin is gearing up for another helping of a super-fight with Canelo Alvarez in 2018," the publication says.

The WBC super-lightweight champion, American Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) is the second and another American, lightweight champion Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) is third.

WBN Rated: WBC champions (October 2017):

1. Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs)

2. Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs)

3. Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs)

4. Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs)

5. Srisaket Rungvisai (44-4-1, 40 KOs)

6. Wanheng Menayothin (48-0, 17 KOs)

7. Deontay Wilder (38-0, 37 KOs)

8. Miguel Berchelt (32-1, 28 KOs)

9. Adonis Stevenson (29-1, 14 KOs)

10. Gary Russell (28-1, 17 KOs).