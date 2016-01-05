EN
    16:55, 05 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin vs Alvarez bout tops WBC list of upcoming boxing events

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World Boxing Council (WBC) has published a list of fights the WBC would like to make a reality in 2016, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    According to Worldboxingnews.net, the list of upcoming boxing bouts is topped by the fight to be of Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez.
    In addition the WBC list of upcoming boxing fights includes Badou Jack vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Anthony Joshua vs Bermane Stiverne, Deontay Wilder vs Alexander Povetkin, Adonis Stevenson vs Sergei Kovalev and others.

