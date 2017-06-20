EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:33, 20 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin vs Alvarez fight ticket price revealed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ticket prices for the fight between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) have been published on ESPN.com website, Sports.kz reports.

    On Thursday, the tickets will go on sale on T-MobileArena.com and AXS.com. The cheapest is $300, whereas the most expensive is $5,000. Moreover, there are the following price categories: $500, $700, $800, $1,500, $2,000 and $2,500. The price does not include additional fees.

    The Canelo vs Golovkin fight will be held at T Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on September 16.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!