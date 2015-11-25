EN
    07:36, 25 November 2015

    Golovkin vs. Alvarez promo released

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform offers a promotional video of Gennady Golovkin - Canelo Alvarez fight posted in GGG's official group in VKontakte.

