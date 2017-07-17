Golovkin vs Canelo compared to Game of Thrones

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO world middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) will fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16, according to Sports.kz.

Analyzing the upcoming fight, the host of the "La Opinión de Bernardo" show on ESPN, Bernardo Pilatti, compared it to "Game of Thrones". Moreover, there was the graphics and music from the popular series in the background during the TV program.

Pilatti noted that the new season of the "Games of Thrones" will have a "medieval intrigue", whereas in the Golovkin vs. Alvarez fight it is hardly possible to name the winner with confidence.

"So, who will end up sitting enthroned, Canelo or Golovkin? Very soon we will find out!" said the presenter at the end of the program.

