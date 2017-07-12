Golovkin vs Canelo fight dubbed greatest in Kazakh boxing history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Russian promoter Vladimir Hryunov has shared his opinion about the fight between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), which will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16, according to Sports.kz.

"This is a big fight for Gennady and a big fight for Kazakhstan, which will show whether Golovkin will be able to defend his belts, his rights. It will be a great battle, the greatest one in the history of Kazakhstani boxing. Because Gennady is now not just a boxer, but the symbol of my native Kazakhstan," said Hryunov.

It is worth noting that 1XBET bookmaker office considers the Kazakh boxer to be the favorite as the coefficient for his victory is 7 against 1.