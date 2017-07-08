EN
    11:45, 08 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin vs Canelo fight sells out

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The upcoming showdown between WBC, IBO, IBF and WBA middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) from Kazakhstan and middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) from Mexico has officially sold out, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Despite the fact that ticket prices varied between $300 and $5,000, all tickets were sold out.

    Golovkin vs. Canelo fight is scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.

