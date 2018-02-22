Golovkin vs Canelo fight venue revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fight between Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will be held in Las Vegas, Sportinform cites ex-member of the Kazakh Majilis Mukhtar Tinikeyev.

"Hurrah!!! Gennady just called me and said that the city to host the May 5 fight has been announced - it will be LAS VEGAS!" Mukhtar Tinikeyev posted on Facebook.



It is to be recalled that holder of the WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight titles Gennady Golovkin and ex-champion Saul Alvarez will face each other in a rematch on May 5.

The first match between Golovkin and Alvarez took place on September 16 last year and ended in a controversial draw. Since that moment, the teams of the boxers have negotiated on a rematch.