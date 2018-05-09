Golovkin vs Canelo rematch be held in autumn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to ESPN Deportes, the representatives of Kazakh boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will hold a meeting next week to discuss the possible autumn rematch, Sports.kz reports.

The expected date of the fight is Saturday, September 15, the day before Independence Day of Mexico. The first fight between GGG and Canelo took place the same day last year.

Initially, the boxers were to face each other again on May 5. However, Alvarez pulled out of the rematch vs. GGG withdrew from the battle in connection with the investigation of his positive doping test.