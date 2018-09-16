EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:10, 16 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Golovkin vs. Canelo rematch underway

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The much-anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) and Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34KOs) is currently underway at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstani fans can watch the rematch on QazSport and Qazaqstan TV channels.

    Astana residents can watch the fight on the big LED screens on Arbat and at KazMedia Center.

    In many cities of Kazakhstan the Golovkin vs. Canelo rematch is aired live on LED screens.



















    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!