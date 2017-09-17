EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:01, 17 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin vs. Canelo showdown ends in a split draw

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) has retained all his belts after his twelve-round fight vs. Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas today, Kazinform reports.

    The boxers fought to a split draw - the scores were 115-113 for Golovkin and 118-110 for Canelo - 114-114 for the draw.

    Golovkin will keep IBF, IBO, WBC and WBA middleweight belts.

    Asked whether he wants to fight Canelo again after the draw decision was announced, Golovkin confirmed that he wants a rematch with the Mexican boxer.









    null





    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!