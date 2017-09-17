Golovkin vs. Canelo showdown ends in a split draw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) has retained all his belts after his twelve-round fight vs. Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas today, Kazinform reports.

The boxers fought to a split draw - the scores were 115-113 for Golovkin and 118-110 for Canelo - 114-114 for the draw.



Golovkin will keep IBF, IBO, WBC and WBA middleweight belts.



Asked whether he wants to fight Canelo again after the draw decision was announced, Golovkin confirmed that he wants a rematch with the Mexican boxer.































