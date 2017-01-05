Golovkin vs. Canelo tops 2017 Dream fights list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Coral.co.uk has published its Top 10 most anticipated fights of 2017, Sports.kz reports.

Number one on the list is Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) vs. Canelo (01/01/48, 34 KOs) fight.

According to Coral, it is "the biggest match-up boxing has to offer". The highly anticipated expected fight will be on PPV later this year. Prior to the fight, both will have to fight other opponents. But Oscar De La Hoya has assured that "100 per cent take place in 2017".

Other fights in the 2017 top ten are:

Anthony Crolla (03/05/31, 13 KOs) - Terry Flanagan (32-0, 13 KOs)

Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) - Tyson Fury (25-0, 18 KOs)

Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) - Andre Ward II (31-0, 15 KO's)

Amir Khan (31-4, 19 KOs) - Kell Brook (36-1, 25 KOs)

Chris Eubank Jr. (23-1, 18 KOs) - Billy Joe Saunders II (24-0, 12 KO's)

Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1, 5 KOs) - Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs)

Roman Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs) - Naoya Inoue (12-0, 10 KOs)

James DeGale (23-1, 14 KOs) - George Groves II (25-3, 18 KO's)

Manny Pacquiao (06/02/59, 38 KOs) - Terrence Crawford (30-0, 21 KOs).