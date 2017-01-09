EN
    07:54, 09 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin vs. Canelo tops DailyNews 2017 wish list

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - DailyNews.com has published its list of the most anticipated fights of 2017.

    And a potential Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) with Saul Alvarez "Canelo" (01/01/48, 34 KOs) fight tops this list, reports Sports.kz.

    Los Angeles Daily News says this is the "foremost" on their minds. And that they expected it to take place in September 2016.
    Other fights on the "wish list" are:

    Deontay Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) - Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs)

    Francisco Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KOs) - Orlando Salido (43- 13-4, 30 KOs)

    Saul Alvarez - Jermall Charlo (25-0, 19 KOs)

    Francisco Vargas - Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1, 5 KOs).

     

