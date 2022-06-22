EN
    09:52, 22 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Golovkin vs. Canelo trilogy fight venue announced

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Eddie Hearn announced the official venue of the long-awaited Golovkin- Canelo trilogy fight, Kazinform reports.

    According to Sports.kz, T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas will host the event.

    T-Mobile was the site of the first previous fights of Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin ‘GGG’ and Mexican Saúl Álvarez ‘Canelo’.

    The bout will be held in the super-middleweight division where Canelo has been an absolute world champion.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
