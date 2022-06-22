Golovkin vs. Canelo trilogy fight venue announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Eddie Hearn announced the official venue of the long-awaited Golovkin- Canelo trilogy fight, Kazinform reports.

According to Sports.kz, T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas will host the event.

T-Mobile was the site of the first previous fights of Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin ‘GGG’ and Mexican Saúl Álvarez ‘Canelo’.

The bout will be held in the super-middleweight division where Canelo has been an absolute world champion.