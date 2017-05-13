Golovkin vs Canelo venue to be announced soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter Tom Loeffler says the venue of Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin vs Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez fight will be announced in two or three weeks, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"I think realistically two or three weeks, once we've gone through all the offers. The obvious places are Las Vegas, the AT&T Stadium in Dallas and Madison Square Garden in New York all very interested," Loeffler told The Mirror.



"We've had offers from Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles and in New Orleans, the Super Dome has expressed interest," the head of K2 Promotions added.



Golovkin vs Canelo showdown is scheduled for September 16.