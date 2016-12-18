EN
    12:14, 18 December 2016

    Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight scheduled on March 18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has confirmed the date of his upcoming fight against WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Danny Jacobs.

    "It's official, I'm fighting Danny Jacobs on March 18 at MSG @garden NY on HBO ppv, see you there!" Golovkin tweeted.

    This will be the second appearance on pay-per-view format for Golovkin as a headliner. The ticket prices will vary from $100 to $1,000. 

    It should be noted that Golovkin and Jacobs' teams reached the deal ahead of the purse bid scheduled by the World Boxing Association (WBA) on December 19.

