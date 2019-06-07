Golovkin vs Rolls fight to air live on two TV channels in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The boxing event, the headliners of which will be Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) and Canadian Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs), will take place on June 8 (June 9 morning Nur-Sultan time) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, U.S., Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Two other Kazakhstani boxers will also have bouts on the undercard. Ali Akhmedov (14-0, 10 KOs) will fight Marcus McDaniel (15-0, 2 KOs) of the United States for the vacant belt of WBC International super middleweight champion, and Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0-1, 12 KOs) will face off with American boxer Brian Ceballo (8-0, 4 KOs).

The live broadcast of the boxing event will begin on Qazsport TV Channel at 06:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time. The main fight of the night will start after 09:00 a.m. and will also be aired by Qazaqstan TV Channel.