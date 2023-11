ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A promo clip of the Gennady Golovkin vs Saul Alvarez Mexican style fight is now available on the Internet, Kazinform refers to the official website of GGG in the social network VKontakte.

According to InstantBoxing.com, Gennady Golovkin vs Saul Alvarez fight was named the Biggest Fight Of 2016. Forty seven percent of netizens voted for it.