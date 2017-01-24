Golovkin vs Saunders may take place in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The biggest boxing channel on YouTube Boxing Legends TV said on its Twitter account that a potential fight between Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders can take place in Kazakhstan in the summer of 2017, Sports.kz reports.

"Billy Joe Saunders vs Gennady Golovkin is scheduled for this summer in Kazakhstan!", the statement reads.

One user asked as to why there already are reports about the fight, when GGG has not yet held a fight with Daniel Jacobs. The answer was:

"I think they a going to announce that he [Saunders] will fight the winner of the Golovkin vs Jacobs fight. But the conditions (money, venue, etc.) have already been approved, according to Billy Joe. "

If the information proves true, the fight will most likely take place in Astana in the framework of EXPO-2017.