Golovkin vs Wade: 6000 tickets sold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 6000 tickets have already been sold in just three days since the start of the pre-order tickets for the night of boxing Golovkin vs Wade, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

This was reported by journalist of Fighthub Marcos Villegas on his Twitter account.

Kazinform earlier reported that the prices for tickets to the Undefeated show scheduled to be held on April 23 were revealed.

As Boxingnews24.com informs, the tickets cost $30, 60, 100, 200, 300 and 400.

The Forum Arena in Los Angeles can hold 17500 people.