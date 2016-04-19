Golovkin vs. Wade showdown to be attended by over 16,000 - Loeffler

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Managing director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler hopes the upcoming Gennady Golovkin vs. Dominic Qade fight will be attended by a record number of people, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"We're expecting over 16,000 people at The Forum on Saturday night. We're over 15,000 tickets sold right now. It should be the biggest show in California in a while," Loeffler said during a conference call this week.



The show will be aired live by HBO on Saturday (April 23).