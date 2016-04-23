Golovkin, Wade face off at weigh-in ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Golovkin vs. Wade fight is hours away and the two boxers took part in the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of the big showdown in Inglewood, California.

The official weights are as follows:

Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KOs) - 159lbs (72.1kg);

American Dominic Wade (18-0, 12 KOs) - 159.6 lbs (72.4 kg).

Earlier it was reported that GGG will earn at least $2 million, whereas his opponent will take home $500,000. The much-anticipated fight will take place at The Forum and will be aired live by Kazakhstan TV Channel starting at 7:00 a.m. Astana time on April 24.

Source: Sports.kz

