EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 23 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin, Wade face off at weigh-in ceremony

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Golovkin vs. Wade fight is hours away and the two boxers took part in the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of the big showdown in Inglewood, California.

    The official weights are as follows:
    Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KOs) - 159lbs (72.1kg);
    American Dominic Wade (18-0, 12 KOs) - 159.6 lbs (72.4 kg).
    Earlier it was reported that GGG will earn at least $2 million, whereas his opponent will take home $500,000. The much-anticipated fight will take place at The Forum and will be aired live by Kazakhstan TV Channel starting at 7:00 a.m. Astana time on April 24.
    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!