Golovkin wants to hold unification fight in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin shared his thoughts on the possibility of holding a title fight in his home country Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Golovkin who is currently in his hometown Karaganda said he wants to bring ‘a big fight' to his home country.



"It is very important for Kazakhstan and for my career, of course. I need a unification fight and more fights with big names in boxing. But, first, I will take on Canelo. Perhaps, I will bring the last unification fight to Kazakhstan," he said.