    10:39, 14 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin will be more popular even if he loses to Alvarez - Kellerman

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HBO analyst Max Kellerman thinks that the fight against Saul Alvarez will increase the popularity of Gennady Golovkin despite the result, Sports.kz informs.

    "Who is the biggest star in the USA behind Canelo? Many people know and like Gennady Golovkin, but some fans think that he needs a fight against more serious opposition, and some think that Roman Gonzalez is a better version of Golovkin.

    If Golovkin fights Canelo he will be selling more PPVs thanks to the popularity of Alvarez even if he loses. The first PPV of Mayweather was against Arturo Gatti and he was much more popular than Lemieux," BoxingScene.com cites Kellerman.

