    10:46, 02 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Golubev advanced into semifinals of Challenger tournament in Marburg in men&#39;s doubles

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrei Golubev participating with representative of France Alexander Sidorenko in the Challenger doubles tournament in German Marburg advanced into the semifinals. The prize fund of the tournament is EURO 42.5 thousand, Sports.kz informs.

    Golubev and Sidorenko defeated Spanish pair I. Cervantes and P. Riba with the score 3:6, 6:3, 12:10 to advance. The opponents of the Kazakh-French pair will be known after the match of Dutch tennis players W. Koolhof, M. Middelkoop and German tennis players Y. Hanfmann, J. Lenz. Golubev and Sidorenko already ensured 920 Euro and 33 points in the ATP standings. However, they still can improve in all of the aspects.

