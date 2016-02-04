EN
    21:04, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Golubev and Myneni crash out of ATP Challenger in Australia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Saketh Myneni of India failed to reach the men's doubles final of the ATP Challenger - 2016 Neville-Smith Forest Products Launceston International in Australia on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from ATP's official website.

    The Kazakh-Indian duo succumbed to Aussies Dayne Kelly and Matt Reid in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal-match.
    Kelly and Reid booked an all-Aussie final as they are to face off with another Aussie tandem Luke Saville and Jordan Thompson.
    The prize fund of the tournament totals $75,000.

