    12:16, 20 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Golubev and Zverev crash out of ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s tennis player Andrey Golubev in tandem with German Alexander Zverev were unable to advance to the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Golubev and Zverev lost to American duo John Isner and Jack Sock in straight sets 3-6, 2-6. The match lasted for 1 hour.

    Isner and Sock will go on to play in the final against Mexican Santiago Gonzalez and French Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

    In the previous round the Kazakh-German duo stunned Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-6.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
