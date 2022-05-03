EN
    08:13, 03 May 2022

    Golubev, Bublik out of Madrid Mutual Open Men’s Doubles

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and his doubles partner Mexican Santiago Gonzalez have lost at the start of the ATP's Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Italian Simone Bolelli and Croatia Ivan Dodig eliminated the Kazakh-Mexican duo 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.

    Earlier Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili were stunned by Dutch Wesley Koolhof and British Neal Skupski 5-7, 2-6 in their respective opening round encounter.


