    15:05, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Golubev, Myneni sneak into ATP Challenger semis in Australia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Andrey Golubev and his men's doubles partner Saketh Myneni have reached the semifinals of the 2016 Neville-Smith Forest Products Launceston International in Australia, Sports.kz reports.

    Golubev and Myneni stunned the Aussie tandem Jarryd Chaplin and Benjamin Mitchell in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinals.
    In the semis the Kazakh-Indian duo will play against Dayne Kelly and Matt Reid also from Australia. Kelly and Reid sent home American Alexander Sarkissian and Finn Tearney from New Zealand 7-6, 6-1.
    The prize find of the tournament amounts to $75,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
