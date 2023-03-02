Golubev, Nedovyesov fail to qualify into Movistar Chile Open quarterfinals

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov held their first doubles match at the Movistar Chile Open tournament, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

In the round of 16, Golubev and Nedovyesov played vs. Indian duo Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and lost in three sets – 5:7, 6:4, 9:11.

Thus, the Kazakhstani tandem failed to qualify into the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the tournament.

Andrey Golubev ranks 51st in the ATP doubles rankings, while Aleksandr Nedovyesov is placed 68th.