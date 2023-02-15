Golubev, Nedovyesov storm into ATP 250 Argentina Open quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov have qualified for the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, Kazinform learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh men’s duo defeated Austrian players Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler with the score 6:4, 6:4.

Another Kazakhstani player Alexander Bublik paired with his rival in singles Stan Wawrinka from Switzerland eased into the ABN AMRO Open quarterfinals in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. In the first round, the Kazakh/Swiss duo defeated second seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic from Croatia with the score 3:6, 7:6 (7:3), 10:7.

Kazakhstan’s No1 in women’s doubles Anna Danilina in a duo with Brazilian Luisa Stefani, lost to Mexican/Chinese tandem Giuliana Olmos/Shuai Zhang in three sets - 5:7, 6:4, 7:10.

