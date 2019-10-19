Gomel Oblast-Kazakhstan trade exceeds $70m in 2019

GOMEL. KAZINFORM The trade between Belarus' Gomel Oblast and Kazakhstan has gone up 7% from the start of the year to exceed $70 million, Gomel Oblast Governor Gennady Solovei told the media on the sidelines of the international forum Business Days in Gomel on 18 October, BelTA has learned.

According to the governor, Gomel food products and industrial goods are most popular with Kazakhstan partners.

«Kazakhstan's industrialization map has included a project of Gomselmash to set up a plant to assemble grain harvesters in the city of Kostanay,» Gennady Solovei said. Pavlodar supplies steel goods for Belorusneft.

Joint research programs on health protection are implemented by the National Research Center for Radiation Medicine and Human Ecology (Gomel) and the Central Hospital of Invalids of the Patriotic War of Kazakhstan.

Gomel Oblast enjoys good partnership and friendship with China as well. «For more than 20 years of cooperation the Belarusian region and China have developed a solid economic bridge. In Harbin there is Gomselmash's joint company to assemble farming machinery, while the Gomel Engine Repair Plant is implementing an investment project together with Chinese counterparts to produce motor equipment and small-capacity engines,» the Gomel Oblast governor said. Solid trading relations with Chinese partners are maintained by Belarusian Steel Works, SvetlogorskKhimvolokno, Svetlogorsk Pulp and Board Mill and others, BelTA reports.

«A loan allocated by the Chinese government was used to reconstruct the highway between Gomel and Minsk. Some 12 houses for 713 apartments for orphans have been built thanks to technical and economic assistance. Five more houses are to be built in the near future,» Gennady Solovei said.

According to him, Gomel Oblast has been steadily developing relations with Italy. Since the start of the year more than $7 million of Italian FDI has been injected in the economy of the region. With the help of the Italian capital Seismotechnika Company is implementing a project to produce modern drilling equipment. Gomel Oblast have also been implementing various humanitarian programs, including those aimed at improving children's health, joint work with Belarusian doctors and exchanges of sports delegations.

According to Gennady Solovei, official and business contacts are expanding with other states as well, and such an event as Business Days in Gomel is a so-called institution of the region's integration into the global economy. Taking part in the 5th edition of Business Days in Gomel are representatives of 18 countries.

The program features three sessions and the 16th national exhibition Business in Regions. The event is organized by the Gomel office of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the support of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee.