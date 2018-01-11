‘Gone with the wind' in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Monster blizzard is raging in the Kazakh capital Astana since early morning. Mayor Asset Issekeshev declared a state of emergency across the city, Kazinform reports.

All roads from and to Astana have been closed for all types of vehicles. The Astana International Nazarbayev Airport has shut down operations until 17:00 p.m. All Astana bound flights are redirected to Almaty city.



The monster blizzard also caused school and college closings.

















The Astana city administration has strongly recommended government agencies, educational institutions and shopping malls to shut down all operations. Astana's fire service, police, emergencies department, EHS and community services have been on alert since early morning.







The high wind wreaked havoc in Astana tearing off roofs, breaking windows and overthrowing cars and even New Year's trees.

















Over 60 road accidents have been registered in the Kazakh capital city so far.





