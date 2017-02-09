EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:20, 09 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Gonzalez: Golovkin's a real monster

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM American lightweight Cristian Gonzalez (16-0, 14 KOs) highly praised Kazakh Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), Sports.kz reports citing AleetBoxig.

    «GGG is a real monster. Jacobs is also a great fighter, but you know, Golovkin's fighting on a completely different level. If after beating Jacobs he won't have anyone to fight, and he feels he's ready, why not move up in weight?", said Gonzalez.

    Golovkin will hold his next fight on March 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York against American Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs).

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!