Good decision to make Astana financial center - Erik Scheer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The decision to make Astana a financial center is a good one, executive member, deputy director general of "Baker and McKenzie - CIS Ltd" Erik T.H. Scheer told prior to beginning of the sitting of the Foreign Investors Council.

"We are working here from 1998. We are a legal firm. We have an office In Almaty which is developing. We are attracting investments and develop our business," E. Scheer noted.

According to him, it is important to develop the legal system for attraction of investments. A good judiciary courts for considering financial cases should be in the country.

"Speaking of Astana becoming a financial center, we know about it and we think it is a great thing and we support it," E. Scheer added.