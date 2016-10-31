Goods and services for construction of EXPO-2017 cost KZT 492 B

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During construction of EXPO-2017 facilities in Astana local companies have provided goods and services to the amount of KZT 492 billion, according to EXPO-2017 Chairman of Board Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Kazinform reports.

"The construction works continue according to the schedule in other facilities too - the national pavilion Sphere, Congress-Hall and hotels. The next year we will start organizing public areas and landscaping", - Yessimov said during the ceremony of handover of the first pavilions to 5 international participants.

It should be noted that more than 300 domestic businesses from all over the country have been involved in the construction and preparation activities. The project allowed to create 50 thousand jobs.

"Now the active phase of content building has begun. We are carrying out this project in the hard time of crisis. However due to the support of the President of Kazakhstan it has become one of the real anti-recession programs", Yessimov said.